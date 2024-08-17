Man asks if he's an AH for not agreeing to GF's demands; asks advice in two posts.

The next day OP came back with a new, but related post: "My GF told me she’s leaving if I don’t marry her in 9 months."

Howdy folks. Per my last post, I guess she broke up with me last night. I’m 21 and she is 22, we’ve been dating for about 3 months. She told me recently, that if I don’t plan on marrying her in 9 months, to let her know right now so she can leave and find someone else.

Now this might not sound crazy to you all but I’m in flight school, I’m also seperately enrolled in college.. so I’m not ready for marriage quite yet.

I explained this to her and I also mentioned how we have been together 3 months and in my own personal opinion 9 more isn’t nearly enough time to decide if I want to spend the rest of my life with you (that didn’t go over well.)