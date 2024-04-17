Woman throws 10K rings in ocean when husband says he had affair; he yells, 'It was a prank!' AITA?

"AITA for throwing my rings in the ocean after my husband told me he had an affair, even though it was a 'prank.'"

Dry_Cellist2768

This is the dumbest thing that’s ever happened to me in my entire life. This past Sunday, my husband and I (m29 and f27) were on our boat together. We were just relaxing and talking and having a good morning. All of a sudden, my husband gets really serious and tells me “baby, I’m so sorry but I have to tell you something. I’m so sorry, please forgive me, I had an affair.”

For context, my husband thinks he’s a comedian. He says dumb shit all the time but he’s never joked about our marriage or relationship or cheating, ever. The way he said it, I fully believed him.