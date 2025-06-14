'Make their lunches or starve.' Mom's ultimatum backfires as teen chooses school 'trash' meals. AITA?

"AITA for being so against making my siblings packed lunch for school that I won't make mine anymore?"

I (16m) got so sick of the lunches at school in the last year. They're trash and nothing ever tastes good. Nothing's all that healthy either. So back in December I decided that after Christmas I'd make my own packed lunch in the mornings.

My parents were cool with it at first and my dad thought it was good for me because he and mom only have basic cooking and meal prep skills so he was happy to see someone in the household do stuff.

I ended up with a really nice rotation of lunches. In April my mom told me I should make lunch for my siblings (14, 13 and 11) too. I told her that was not happening and she should encourage them to make their own if they want something else.