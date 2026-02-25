'My GF stole from my bank account, so I sent her academic career into a nosedive.'

So I texted her again: "I have the receipts from Grubhub. Are you sure you didn't make those orders?" Her reply: "F*** YOU FOR SUSPECTING ME!"

("Fairly aggressive," wouldn't you say?) I hatched a plan to collect security camera footage of her picking up the order from that evening. However, by midnight, Megan arrived at my door in tears and confessed to everything, plus she admitted to being a serial shoplifter.

Exhausted, I sent her away and decided to deal with everything in the morning. By the next day, everyone in our building seemed to know what was going down (probably because Megan had already begun broadcasting her version of the story). I sent Megan a breakup text and decided that the $104.29 was a loss. At least I escaped unscathed, right?