'Aggressive' MOH tells bride to 'back off' bachelorette plan, 'she went behind my back.' AITA?

Today she messaged me with an update saying she reached out to the remaining girls and told me when they were planning to send it. I felt a bit hurt that she went behind my back to take care of it as I'm the one planning it, and it made me feel like she thinks I can't plan the trip.

I told her to back off and asked her why she doesn't trust me, and told her to stay out of the planning. She got offended and told me that I'm taking it too personally and that it's her bachelorette and she's allowed to text her own friends. Now it's been awkward and tense between us.