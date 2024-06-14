'AITA for not agreeing to walk my dad's fiancée down the aisle?' 'It's become a source of tension.'

"AITA for not agreeing to walk my dad's fiancée down the aisle?"

My dad is getting married in September and a few months ago his fiancée asked me if I would walk her down the aisle. She's not close to her own family and she has no kids of her own. Dad has me (17m) and my two sisters (20f and 15f). Our mom died 8 years ago. So it was just us and dad before his fiancée came into his life and then ours.

I don't really like his fiancée. I accept that my dad does. But she comes across as kinda pushy to me and a little too possessive. She had a "moment" when my older sister moved all her stuff out of our house a few months ago so she could take it to her own place.