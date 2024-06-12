Red flags surface over wife's relationship with ex-coworker; she says 'it's none of your business.' AITA?

Now here's the kicker that relates to him not speaking to me. When I would pick my wife from work, my son would be with me. Matt would deliberately walk in front of my car and a couple spaces down before returning by going around the back of my car and only speak with my son.

I found this extremely disrespectful as he went out of his way to not acknowledge or speak to me and would sneakily try to speak to my son and wife. Matt decided he would invited my wife and other women to a rave. Nothing wrong with dancing.

The issues arises that he did not invite any males to go nor did he invite any romantic partners of the women. I told my wife that I would like to go and she told Matt. He canceled the plans.