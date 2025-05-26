'AIO? I do not want to attend my adult sister’s backyard rebirth where a Craigslist guy acts as her womb?'

So my sister has always been into weird stuff—crystals, astrology, raw milk—but last year she took some kind of hallucinogenic frog venom at Burning Man, had a full breakdown, and came back calling herself “Obsidian Wombfox.” That’s not a joke. She legally changed it from Lindsay. Her email signature even says “Born again, now with more ancestral knowing.”
Anyway, she recently sent out wax-sealed invitations for her “Rebirth Party”—an event she’s hosting in our parents’ backyard to celebrate the one-year anniversary of her “ego death.”
The invite was… wild. It asked guests to dress in “uterine tones,” said the party would begin “at sunrise or when the hawk signals,” and promised “a journey through the sacred canal of transformation.”
I didn’t know what any of that meant, but I figured, hey, it’s just one morning, maybe there’s a mimosa or something. Then my cousin sent me the full itinerary she got through a private group chat (I was left out because I made a placenta joke once and got the boot).
Apparently the main event involves my sister being “reborn” from a papier-mâché uterus while a fully grown man named Curtis—who she found on Craigslist—pretends to be her womb. Like, she’s literally crawling out of him while he moans and plays a Tibetan singing bowl.
The finale includes her cutting a red ribbon umbilical cord, screaming “I AM REWOVEN,” and then doing a primal dance in a giant inflatable kiddie pool full of coconut oil.
I told her I wasn’t going. I was respectful about it. Just said, “Hey, I love you, but I’m not comfortable watching you get fake-birthed by a guy in a spandex bodysuit.” She flipped. Said I was “refusing to support her second becoming,” that I “still see her as a linear being” and that I’m “chained to the masculine lie of the Gregorian calendar.”
Now my mom’s upset, my aunt says I’m being close-minded, and my uncle is going but only because there’s going to be a taco truck and apparently you get a free lapis lazuli bracelet with every birthing.
So, am I just overreacting because I do not want to attend my adult sister’s backyard rebirth where a Craigslist guy acts as her womb?
Omg I'll pay you to go. I'll start a gofundme so ALL of us can go. You cannot miss thissssssss! I'm literally about to die lol. Please go, video it and post it. This wackado carnival is a once in lifetime experience.
NOR but.... GO 🤣🤣🤣 haha
Bring a chair a cooler and popcorn!!!
I would definitely go to this party. Its basically a catered free performance. You will miss every single in joke for every family event that comes after as well if you don't go. You should go, it will probably be fun. Take a weed gummie or something.
I would go it sounds wild. I will always regret not going to my mum’s friend’s 50th birthday party when I was studying for exams. My sister went and said at the gift giving, the birthday girl’s in laws gave her a horrifically made very expensive metal bust they’d had commissioned of her husband’s (their son) head and made her put it on the hall table while they gave a speech.
The husband was also there apparently just kind of awkwardly standing there. My mum and sister said the facial expressions in that room were priceless. I assume this will be a similar deal. Obviously though, whether or not you go will be your call!
As a photographer, if this is anywhere in the Northeast USA, please please DM me because I may never have an opportunity to capture something like this.
Dude, why would you miss this?!? You can tell this story for a lifetime. Oh, Greg, your sister totaled her car and failed out of college? Let me tell you about my sister….
I'm sorry, but this made me think of real life Kifflom.. It's not funny but no you're NOR cause that's weird in general. I would go just to watch the show. If you don't feel comfortable you don't ever have to do something you don't want to. I feel like she's in the middle of a mental breakdown honestly. But to each it's own. Good luck with that one though.
Idk this sounds fun but you’re within your rights not to go. Is it weird? Sure. But harmless. You don’t have to be a jerk about it though, which it seems like you are. She’s just trying to get through this messed up timeline as best she can. She’s not hurting anyone. So who cares? Be nice. Don’t go if you don’t want to but don’t be a dick.
Peehaps over reacting: While I recognize that it would be hypocritical to suggest that you take a "you do you" attitude toward your sister & attend, if i don't also take a "you do you " position on your refusal to attend. That said, if we don't support loved ones in things we disagree with (where support is not harmful to us and our values), then our love and support is conditional.
I'm here for the comments!! 😭🤣 Seriously, I think you need to go to this and take a lot of photos! This is going to go down in history as something you will talk about for years to come amongst your family members.
I'm also extremely impressed at how well you remembered all the details of what will be included. You sound like a great level headed sister with a good sense of humor as well.
You're going to take a deep breath, sit down and sent her a message "hey I thought better and I must be there, you are my sister and I love you" (don't take back what you actually think and tell no lies.)
Why you're going to do that? Not because a random reddit user said so but because deep in your soul you must know that it's going to be the event of the century of your family. Stay near uncle Taco an just absorb everything to tell the story for grandkids (yours, hers, whomever.) It must be witnessed.