Suspicious girlfriend calls friend’s mom and confirms boyfriend’s infidelity after he ghosted her on Valentine's Day. + UPDATE

My boyfriend and I have a mutual friend from school who basically reintroduced us after several years. Our friend obviously has a crush on my boyfriend, and according to my boyfriend, she told him she’d like to "get with" him sometime.
Fast forward, my boyfriend and I started dating, boyfriend told my friend, she lashed out and said she was gonna keep her distance from us now. Later on, boyfriend called me and told me to be checking in on her often because she’s “lonely”.
They’ve been in contact and we all send each other streaks on Snapchat. But this girl shares really provocative stuff with us, and when I got my boyfriend's phone, I saw he’s been saving a bunch of them.
Today is Val’s day, my boyfriend suddenly said he’s visiting our hometown after work because his dad called for him. Mind you, this is where my boyfriend, friend and I lived when were schooling together. My boyfriend and I are living elsewhere now, but friend is in this same town.
For over two hours now, I call my boyfriend and it goes straight to voicemail. One time he picked the call and suddenly turned it off and that’s been it. I thought of calling our friend, and hers was also going straight to voicemail.
He asked me to be his Val last night over phone, got me nothing for Val’s, and I have a strong intuition that he’s somewhere with another girl, if not our friend. Am I Overreacting?
Send him a message , "How's your date with gf going? Yes, I just figured it out, a friend sent a photo. Don't either of you bother contacting me again" Send it during dinner. Or call her and say you need to talk to him and ask her to hand him her phone, because you know they are together. Update us!
Yes, it’s very obvious they made Valentine’s Day plans. This means she’s not the side girl, you are. You should leave.
Iced_Cum_Boba_Balls (OP)
You get me? He got a 300% bonus at work just two days ago, and I graduated from university this same week. I was hoping for something memorable, cause we both won this week. And now this is how it goes? I just want that geeky love. Someone who’s excited about me. It’s not too much right?😭
I hate to break it to you. That's not your boyfriend, that's everyones boyfriend. Might as well drop his number so all of us lonely fucks fools can take him for a spin too. Sorry if that joke was too far, I'm laughing my ass off at that one. I hope you appreciate that joke as much as i appreciated calculating it.
Iced_Cum_Boba_Balls (OP)
Thank you for the responses. I seriously thought I was overthinking it, but turns out it's a glaring sign. I'll call him first thing in the morning and ask about his whereabouts. He could still lie, but I just hope I keep my cool throughout. If you have any ideas on how to confront him about it, do let me know. But I'll update the post afterwards.
It's been a hell of a weekend. I couldn't sleep, and was itching to find out what truly happened with my boyfriend on Valentine's night. First thing Saturday morning, I called my boyfriend and he said he was sleeping, that's why he couldn't pick my calls.
When I mentioned the time where he actually picked up and immediately turned it off, he was in total denial and said he didn't remember any such thing. He then told me he could share his live location with me from now on, which I declined cause it was painting me as this crazy, jealous girlfriend.
I got off the call and dug up old texts from my phone, and I found our friend's mother's contact there. I called her, asking to check in on my friend. She said my friend had left home the night before to an all night party with her friends.
But she said one of my male friends came to pick her up. It was my boyfriend. I ended the call and checked my Snapchat to check if my bf had come online so we could talk, and i saw that our friend had updated her private story. I clicked it, and in the video, she was having pillow talk with a guy I sharply recognize as my boyfriend.
After seeing and hearing all this, I had my answer. I was right. I spent the rest of the day indoors rethinking the whole relationship. They were in contact before I returned to the picture. Why drag me into this?
Why get me involved and then pull this schtick? A part of me is glad this happened earlier, cause he was below my standards, but I loved him. Today, I went to visit my cousin, and she took me to the beach.
So the, that is my update. They're both blocked, and I'll be taking a break to focus on my job and myself. Thank you all for the support and DMs giving me suggestions.
They are terrible and you can do better. I’m sorry. It really blows when someone doesn’t protect the love you give…. And unfortunately both of them did this to you. Please update me. I hope they really get their comeuppance.
I'm glad she decided to just block them and not try to reach out for closure. They don't deserve it. Plus, blocking them will have them scrambling and stressed out while OP can relax on the beach with no issue.
Why was that dude even with OP if he was messing around with the friend? I don't get it.
Roses are red, Violets are blue. If he's busy on Valentine's, the side piece is you.
With friends like, who knows more enemies right? I wish OP for the best and the two of those losers to get karma.