Woman faces backlash for emotional reaction to sister’s poorly timed pregnancy announcement. AITA?

My wife told my sister that the timing may have been a misjudgment. My sister appeared furious at my wife for saying this. We endured the rest of the dinner in agony. I felt like I was receding into myself. I was in shock at the insensitivity of my sister and her husband.

Upon returning to where my family was staying, everyone in my family was chatting as if nothing had happened. My wife and I were in a daze. We felt overwhelmed with hurt. Our plan was to return home early the next morning.

My sister then approached me in the bathroom and said she was so hurt by our reaction, that she could never get that moment back, that we ruined it for her, and that we selfishly made it all about us.