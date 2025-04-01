'AIO at my unhinged MIL who cancelled the hotel booking made for our honeymoon?' + SCREENSHOTS

As the title reads, my dearest MIL stealthily canceled our honeymoon hotel reservation. For those of you who don’t know, I posted a few days ago about how my MIL and SIL went behind our backs and invited their friends to our wedding after we explicitly said no.
This incident happened about a week ago and just a few days after that, my MIL lied to the hotel reception, faking a phone call to cancel our honeymoon suite booking. She and my FIL were visiting Chicago (where we live) for 10 days to see their son.
My fiancé mostly stayed home during their visit to make the most of their time together. A few days ago, after breakfast, MIL asked to borrow his phone for an urgent call to her church, claiming her network was out of range.
Nothing about it seemed off so obviously he handed it over. Our best guess is that’s when she called the hotel, pretending to be me and told them we had to cancel because we were postponing our trip.
Since the call went from my fiancé’s number and she claimed to be me, the hotel had no reason to question it. The cancellation went through on 03/28 and they even sent a confirmation email to his email (which was used at the time of booking).
We’ve been super caught up in the thick of our wedding preparation, so he hasn’t been getting time lately to actively check his emails everyday. This morning, while looking through his inbox for a vendor detail, this cancellation mail caught him off guard.
For the first half n hour, we were absolutely dumbfounded with 1000 questions on our mind. When we called the reception to check, they informed us everything that I mentioned above. They said that I (who apparently called them), even told them the reservation number and check in dates for final verification.
It was a very straight answer, it’s MIL, because there has been no one over at our place in the past 10 days who could’ve pretended rob “me” and pulled this off. My SIL and her 6 y/o kid are staying with us because of her marriage issues (that’s a whole other drama), but she’s been at her friend’s place for five days now.
When we planned our honeymoon last year, my FIL was the one who suggested this very hotel so MIL obviously knew about it. But we kept on wondering how the hell did she get the reservation details the reception asked for.
After this, Nathaniel (my fiancé) rang her thrice but she didn’t answer so I texted her. She responded like a weirdo she is (as you can see in the screenshots) and my last message didn’t even get delivered in blue.
Three hours later, she finally called us when both of us raised hell on her. She tried red herring us with her BS, but after realizing we are on the verge of disinviting her from the wedding, she finally accepted what she did.
When we asked her about the reservation details, she said she got it from Nate’s email when he gave her his phone unlocked for making the call. The fake story she tried to sell us was that she wanted to surprise us with a honeymoon suite at an even better hotel, as a wedding gift.
Of course none of us bought that nonsense and Nate counter questioned her for details of this supposed new hotel. She started fumbling, spat out the name of some godforsaken random ass hotel in Rome and dodged the call saying she’s babysitting our nephew at the moment.
We just called the rando hotel which is our “wedding present” you guys, and why am I not surprised there’s no effing room booked under either of our names, let alone suite. We tried booking ourselves again at hotel ‘X’ which we originally booked and our suite’s already gone to the person next in queue.
We tried settling for other rooms but they said May’s the peak season in Europe, so they can’t accommodate us at the moment and will notify if something opens up later. I really wanna hop on the next flight to Ohio right now and go nuclear on her ass.
I would never speak to this person again, blood or not. Hopefully your fiancé sees that too.
ParisInnTheRain (OP)
He sees right through her and is extremely furious at all this. Both of us tried to keep our cool for really long just to not cause any drama in the middle of the celebration. But she’s not an easy nut. HER SON HAS ALREADY TOLD HER SHE’S NOT GONNA BE A PART OF THE CELEBRATION ANYMORE. This is for anyone who’s thinking “why is she still invited.”
You did disinvite get from the wedding right? Right? And are refusing to see her for all holidays for at least a year? Because some people learn from empathy and some people need a effing 2x4 to be encouraged to learn.
ParisInnTheRain (OP)
We did tell her directly that she wouldn’t be part of the ceremony before hanging up the call. For the past few hours, we’ve been discussing how it would reflect on the family when people notice the MOG isn’t there. My heart doesn’t wanna see her for the next five years honestly.
Edit: If I wasn’t clear, lemme rephrase, we’re trying to figure out a reasonable explanation for anyone who asks about her absence. I’m definitely not gonna have her around for my wedding, children, holidays etc. But we can’t make a drama of our own family infront of hundreds of guests by shaming what she did. Nobody is more enraged than us but we’ve still gotta hold our ground here.
Call every wedding vendor, including officiant and all buildings booked, explain the situation, and have a password to confirm identity. Disinvite her from the wedding and have a couple big friends watching for her. She WILL try to sabotage more. When people ask why she isn't there, tell them. She took your fiancé's phone, impersonated you, and canceled your honeymoon plans.
Well, looks like they won't be coming to the wedding. What a terrible thing to do. Curious what her true motivation was..."I can't invite my friends to your wedding so you two can't go on your honeymoon that you've bought and paid for?!" And "church." That's rich. ETA: Life is so much more enjoyable without toxic twats like that in your life, just saying.