'AIO at my unhinged MIL who cancelled the hotel booking made for our honeymoon?' + SCREENSHOTS

Since the call went from my fiancé’s number and she claimed to be me, the hotel had no reason to question it. The cancellation went through on 03/28 and they even sent a confirmation email to his email (which was used at the time of booking).

We’ve been super caught up in the thick of our wedding preparation, so he hasn’t been getting time lately to actively check his emails everyday. This morning, while looking through his inbox for a vendor detail, this cancellation mail caught him off guard.

For the first half n hour, we were absolutely dumbfounded with 1000 questions on our mind. When we called the reception to check, they informed us everything that I mentioned above. They said that I (who apparently called them), even told them the reservation number and check in dates for final verification.