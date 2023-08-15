Airbnb guest leaves nasty one-star review for 'creepy spying host;' AITA?

The debate between Airbnbs and hotels is a messy one, especially when hosts charge a $300 dollar 'cleaning fee' when you have to wash your own sheets before checking out...

So, when a conflicted Airbnb guest decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the As$hole' about whether or not they were wrong to leave a 1-star review.

AITA for leaving a really nasty Airbnb review?

My husband and I stayed in an air bnb while visiting my sister and her family. I made dinner our last night for everyone at the air bnb. It was in an outdoor area and we grilled. It was 5 people total and it was 4 adults and a 7 year old.

My husband gets a random call on his phone and it’s the Airbnb people and they said no parties on their listing. This is a dinner with family. We have some words with the owner including calling him a creeper.

We call Airbnb and they really didn’t handle it and the owner tried changing us $500 dollars for an party.