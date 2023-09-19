Airport employee denies a family with babies priority access, 'go to the back.' AITA?

The father was like "OK OK" and they literally moved at my queue IN FRONT of the rest of the waiting passengers. I kept calling passengers behind them and warned my colleague not to accept them. At some point a passenger was kind enough to allow them, which I asked him myself if he is the one who allowed them and if he is sure he's ok with it.

When he said yes, I accepted them, but the mother kept telling me I'm unprofessional and overall making a scene. I told her just because she brought her kids with her doesn't mean she has more rights than anybody else and if the passenger didnt allow them to take his turn I would keep them waiting until the very end of the line!