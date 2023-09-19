Airport employee denies a family with babies priority access, 'go to the back.' AITA?

Just a quick note: I work at Ground Handling, serving several airlines per day. Some have Priority For Families policy others don't.
This was one of the airlines that offer Priority ONLY for Business Class and Passengers with Reduced Mobility who need Wheelchair Assistance. We were allowed 2 lines of queues, and one for Business Class, which we kept empty but since we were one staff less (2 staff for 3 lines) the Business also served one of the other 2 queues. This was a full flight. So the queues were long. Next to us was an empty queue of another airline.
The story was: Two different families moved from our queue to the empty one next to us. One family had an infant, the other had 3 kids, one with a baby stroller. I simply ignored them. As it was a literal chaos, my colleague and I were trying our best to keep the queue without disrupting passengers.
At some point the family decided they have waited long enough for me to call for them (I did not) they decided to just proceed to my counter as soon as I finished with one of the passengers I was serving.
I didn't call them. I didn't nod to them and I had an entire full queue of people waiting for their turn. I told the father that they have to go back in line, as I can't service them since they cut the line.
"Are you kidding? We have babies!""This airline does not provide priority for families. You have to go back in line.""What do you mean? Families have priority in all airport all over the world!""No. It has nothing to do with the Airport.
This is up to the airline. And this one does not provide priority for families. Half the flight is families and they're waiting in line. You have to go back."
The father was like "OK OK" and they literally moved at my queue IN FRONT of the rest of the waiting passengers. I kept calling passengers behind them and warned my colleague not to accept them. At some point a passenger was kind enough to allow them, which I asked him myself if he is the one who allowed them and if he is sure he's ok with it.
When he said yes, I accepted them, but the mother kept telling me I'm unprofessional and overall making a scene. I told her just because she brought her kids with her doesn't mean she has more rights than anybody else and if the passenger didnt allow them to take his turn I would keep them waiting until the very end of the line!
I'm sick and tired of families DEMANDING to be serviced first. Your life choices don't entitle you to special rights! Overall: I denied Priority to a Family with kids at the Airport because they cut the line and made them wait. AITA?
I get alot of comments telling me I shouldn't have ignored them without letting them know there is no priority: My colleague had informed them there is no priority for families when he saw them trying to get to the wrong line.
The reason I ignored them was because I saw the scene and they still proceeded to go to the wrong line.
Also, people speak alot about families needing extra time in the airplane to set carseats and their things etc, this was not boarding.
This happened at Bag Drop-off so it wasn't a matter of needing time to get ready. The Airplane wasn't halfway to the airport yet. They had time to wait.
AllSoulsNight said:
Consensus now is that folks with kids should board last. That way the kids aren't sitting strapped in for a half an hour or more until everyone else is seated. Folks can keep toddlers and older up on their feet and active til the last minute.
lockinber said:
NTA When my children were younger I would never think that I would get priority over anyone when queuing especially at the airport. I am now disabled and do used priority help when travelling by air.
My husband hates it as he doesn't like to think that we cut queues which I couldn't stand long enough to wait in. My now adult children normally take turns in coming with me and the other one child with go with my husband through normal queues.
Sorry-Independent-98 said:
As a disabled person who can walk, I’d be shocked to hear that disabled people without wheelchairs don’t get priority boarding for some airlines, but once I was told it, I’d just go along with it. This family should have as well.
eeevileggg said:
NTA. Those are are the same rules that other family’s have to follow too. What makes them think they have priority over other families? Screw queue jumpers.
RuruSzu said:
NTA! I hate people who make demands because they have kids…you’re not special.
R4catstoomany said:
Single mom of 2 here. I’ve flown with 1 & 2 kids. Every single time, I was polite and waited my turn. When my youngest was diagnosed with a hearing issue, it was noted on her file and suddenly, we boarded first.
Some people compained but flight staff were exceptionally professional and assured everyone that they would be boarded when it was their turn. The best part was when we flew internationally and got to snag the overhead compartment over our seats.
dozerdaze said:
NTA- I’m so tired of people with kids thinking they deserve some reward for the consequences of their actions.