'AITA for abandoning my wheelchair-bound best friend in a mall parking lot?' UPDATED

I've been friends with (let's just call her A) A for about 11 years. Three years ago she was involved in a car accident which left her wheelchair-bound.
I'm 16 now, and I've been her best friend since I was 5.
Her crash was a rough time for me personally as well, of course not as rough as hers, since my friend was in a car crash, and I just lost my dog. But I put her in front of losing my dog, even though 13-year-old me was wrecked, and tried my best to be her "rock" while she was in tough times. After she got better, we hung out and was the same as before.
Just that as time went on, I felt like the power balance wasn't equal anymore. I was always taking care of her, and everything had to go her way. To an extent, I was okay with this since I couldn't fathom going through what she was going through, so I kept my mouth shut and was there for her. Every phone call, every text, every "can you do this for me" I did it.
But at one point, I found that I held some resentment towards her, and this grew as everyone around me just expected me to take care of her. I couldn't do certain things because it reminded her of when she could walk, and I couldn't hang out with other people cause she felt like she was "losing me."
I had to get up whenever she wanted to get something, pick up whatever food she ordered, tie her shoelaces, carry her bags around, walk her dog, take her things to class, and so on. Whenever I complained or tried to vent, I was always hit with the "but imagine what she's going through, poor thing."
And so, the resentment grew and grew. This blew up yesterday. Yesterday, we were at the mall picking things out (even though because of my asthma I really didn't want to go out) and she got caught with some unpaid clothes in her bag.
She just blamed me, in front of everyone in the store, and only when the security camera showed her putting something in her bag, she admitted to lying. I was furious, and after I called a car for her, told her to "stay away from me and find someone else to take care of your lazy a$$ since I'm not your f#$king mom" and left her in the (surprisingly well lit) parking lot.
Her mother (who was absent through a lot of this time due to god knows what) phoned my mother, saying I "broke her daughter's heart and abandoned her in a parking lot" and everyone, except for my dad, is telling me that I "crossed a line and put her in danger," and to put myself "in her shoes."
Everyone is telling me that I'm not a true friend and that I'm selfish. It's kind of getting in my head, and id if I'm as right as I thought I was...this was about 2 and a half years worth of venting, but AITA?
fartsliveinmybutt wrote:
INFO: Why didn't the store call the cops/ her parents?
It seems really strange they would go to the trouble of reviewing security footage to verify who shoplifted and then just let her go...
OP responded:
Haha, yeah sorry bout the unclear phrasing.
So I'll answer this because of a lot of these questions are here and in my chat:
We weren't there to steal or anything. I was picking out some clothes, like to buy them. I said " got caught with unpaid clothes" because I wanted to give her the benefit of the doubt since it could have been an accident, but then she blamed me so yeah.
I called her a car since she was my friend for almost all my life, and it was my job for a lot of our relationship so I did it. Also, I had the car's phone number on the top of my lists, so it was just more convenient.
Yea she cried about her trauma and everything she went through, and the manager(?) looked kinda scared to press her into anything so he just warned her and let her go. I mean, it's hard to arrest a teen girl crying about her legitimately horrifying accident for stealing a couple of shirts. Felt a bit bad for him since he looked absolutely lost.
fartsliveinmybutt wrote:
So why did they even look at the footage? Were they going to press charges if you were the one who did the shoplifting?
OP responded:
Probably, but they did mainly because I caused a scene, and if I really did steal it and put someone else, especially someone vulnerable, the crime is a lot worse than just shoplifting (which I did not do) which then i would be pressed with charges.
I did not expect this much attention, so this was very unexpected. Thank you guys for being so nice to me, and for giving me advice, I really appreciate it.
Sorry about the term "wheelchair-bound" I didn't know that was offensive, and I never really talked to her about her wheelchair (sensitive topic for her and I didn't want to push) so I never really learned the correct terminology. I can't change the title, but I'm sorry!
Dog thing: Yeah, my resentment kind of started with my dog being forgotten. While it is nothing to what she went through, I really liked the dog and I had to bury him myself, which started my unjustified and immature resentment. (I was mad no one even talked about the dog, totally petty but honestly, that started it)
I never really resolved my resentment, which is my bad, because, in the place I live, it's horrible for people with disabilities. As I accompanied her in her life, it gave me some insight on how hard life was for people who couldn't walk, and so my resentment would be suppressed with this feeling of gratefulness for my ableness. I left her in the exit of the parking lot, and there were glass doors to the outside.
She had her phone which she could use to call her mother (don't know if she did tho) and there was security in "yelling reach." She could move around, still, it wasn't great leaving her like that, it wasn't cool and I could have hurt her. (Also for those wondering, the car was the car we took to get to the mall, so we knew the driver and it fit her wheelchair).
WHAT I DID:
I told my parents the full story, my mother was fuming when she called A's parents, and they said they would talk to her. I also called everyone who was "against" me so I could tell them the full story without having to be mean and unnecessarily public.
Most of them quickly gave me the NTA. I called her too and told her leaving her in the parking lot was wrong, but I wouldn't apologise for it as I could not forgive her for what she did. I told her to take care of herself from now on, and that I wouldn't be her friend anymore.
My dad got me a new dog, and my parents hosted a real burial for my last dog, (just us three because of the pandemic) but it helped me a lot. My dad told me he was proud of me for doing what I did and told me about boundaries and how important they were.
In all honesty, I'm sort of glad this happened so I wouldn't have been with her longer. I learned a lot about boundaries, toxic friendships and how to talk about my emotions. Thank you guys for being so supportive, I really didn't expect this much people reading this, but thank you. I'm not friends with her anymore, and but I've got my dog, so it's fine.
Dangerousswordfish3 wrote:
NTA. Sorry this "friend' could have got OP in legal trouble and possibly arrested A criminal chance can impact your ability to go to university, get a job, WWCC, ect If you are willing to fuck up someone else's life then you don't get to cry victim.
PsychologicalHorse0 wrote:
NTA. Say to all those calling you one that would they want to risk getting locked up for her cleptomaniac self? That she stole, tried to get you arrested by lying, and you could have had charges pressed against you, had security not checked the cameras. She is a selfish girl who will one day be held accountable.
commissionerdre wrote:
NTA, your resentment is understandable, as you basically had your life taken over by this demanding person who rewarded you by trying to have you arrested for things that she stole. She isn't worth your time, and doesn't deserve your friendship after what she tried to do to someone who had done so much for her. Never forgive or speak to her again.
As for "Everyone" who is now calling you "selfish" and "not a true friend", ignore them. They were more or less using you by expecting you to take care of this person so that other people wouldn't have to. Take your life back and cut out anyone who tries to tell you that you are in the wrong, you're not.