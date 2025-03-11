'AITA for abandoning my wheelchair-bound best friend in a mall parking lot?' UPDATED

"AITA for abandoning my wheelchair-bound best friend in a mall parking lot?"

I've been friends with (let's just call her A) A for about 11 years. Three years ago she was involved in a car accident which left her wheelchair-bound. I'm 16 now, and I've been her best friend since I was 5.

Her crash was a rough time for me personally as well, of course not as rough as hers, since my friend was in a car crash, and I just lost my dog. But I put her in front of losing my dog, even though 13-year-old me was wrecked, and tried my best to be her "rock" while she was in tough times. After she got better, we hung out and was the same as before.