'Monster' father gets $100 as his son inherits grandmother’s entire fortune and estate. AITA?

I don't even remember all the lead up stuff but the first time I was meeting them I remember my dad saying our family was growing that day. And the first time we met went okay. But it was downhill after that.

The second time we met my stepsiblings (who weren't stepsiblings at the time) ignored me and when me or dad were mentioned they had tantrums. We moved in together after that.

So we'd met twice and suddenly all lived together. Then the wedding took place a month later. It was very low key with hardly anyone there. But I remember my two oldest stepsiblings pushed me to the floor because the five of us were supposed to be getting ready in the same room and waiting for the parents. But my stepsiblings didn't want me with them.