'AITA for accepting the prize money for winning a game I didn't know I was playing?'

So I (21F) went to my grandads (80M) house last week and he handed me a jar full of cash with my name on it. He told me to count it and it came to around $3,200. I asked him what it was for and he explained the rules of the game he'd been playing with the whole family:

From the 1st of December 2023, to the 31st December 2023, every time a member of the family visited him, he'd put around $100 in their jar for every hour they spent with him.

At the end of the month, the person who spent the most time with him would receive all of the money in their jar, and the others would get nothing. He obviously didn't tell anybody that he was doing this so that no one spent extra time with him to get the money.