'AITA if I 'accidentally' spill wine on this girl wearing white to my sister’s wedding?' UPDATED 2X

I F(17) am at my sister's wedding right now (I'm so happy for her!). Here's the problem, this random guest (who I don't know) is wearing the very beautiful very obvious wedding gown to what's supposed to be my sister's special day.
Back when I was younger and she was a teen she told me that if she got married and someone wore white to my wedding she wanted me to spill a gallon of syrup and glitter on her as payback. Now the only unfortunate part is that I have no access to syrup or or glitter.
You might be thinking wine because that's the most commonly used weapon in these situations but they won't let me near the alcohol table. The only drinks available to the 5 children here is sprite, orange juice, and water (great selection guys...). Now I would do orange juice but there is very little left and my cousin would murder me.
So what to do? I'm pretty sure everyone here has noticed the white dress and is a tad confused by it. My whole family and the grooms side aren't big tradition followers so you basically could wear anything to this wedding and not be directly called out. However, this seems very deliberate and I know my sister has noticed it because how the hell would you not?!
So AITAH? Honestly just tell me what to do cuz idk. I might go talk to her; I love talking to crazy people!
(Also don't come at me for making an AITAH post about something so stupid cuz I find this hilarious).
wakingdreamland wrote:
Ask your sister if she approved this. If not, loudly ask the guest why she’s wearing white to someone else’s wedding.
BUT CHECK WITH YOUR SISTER FIRST. NTA.
No-Beach237 wrote:
Yeah, lately I've seen stories where the guest was from a different culture/country, and had traveled quite a ways to attend. You just never know.
Competitive-Week-935 wrote:
Jesus Christ do not cause a big scene at your sister's wedding. Everybody already knows this chick is an AH and are talking her. I presume everyone there knows who's getting married and who the bride is. All this woman has done has made herself look bad. Give her enough rope to hang herself.
enkilekee wrote:
Brides and friends of brides: Have a section of large pashminas, scarves and Large statement jewelry pieces. Rather than violently spilling wine or cause drama, the designated person will offer the person in white an opportunity to cover it or change the look. I personally love saying, "I'm sure you didn't mean to embarrass yourself, but only the bride wears white today."
theworldisonfire8377 wrote:
Do not do anything until you speak to your sister. Ask her what the deal is, who the person is, and if she is bothered by the dress. NTA for wanting to stick up for your sister, but get more info before you decide to do anything.
[deleted] wrote:
YWBTA, check with your sister if she will be OK with your plan. Also you might want to check the girl's nationality, there are cultures who do not abhor guests wearing white/off white dress. In fact, it is OK in other parts of the world to wear something white or off white/tan/neutral colors rather than wear black to weddings.
In the Philippines for example, the traditional formal dresses for men and women are off white/white color, the materials are fiber that are undyed. so normally white/off white/beige worn by guests/families/friends' dresses abound."
So I want to make it clear that I am very much a gentle giant and would never do something so bold.
Me and my cousin thought this would be pretty funny to see what other people thought. Now I finally spoke to my sister and her husband. My sister actually didn't notice her and got pretty upset when I pointed it out (I feel kind of bad about that). I asked her if she knew the person to which she said no then ask her husband if he did and he said it was his cousin's plus one and gf.
I asked her if she wanted me to do anything about it and she told me yes but also to not make a big scene out of it. So one things I'm pretty good at is info-fishing! I sidled my way up to the guest with my little cousin (not the same cousin as before) and started some small talk with the guests around her which eventually lead to her being brought into the conversation.
Now my little cousin is blunt and childish (which is why I brought his amazing self along) and asks why she has the white dress on (as planned). She stutters a little then mumbles something about her being color blind.
Ok! Pause. What? I've heard of color blindness where you can't see anything but black or white and if ima be honest I kind of just walked away after that. Like, how do I respond to that? Cuz if she's actually color blind and thought the dress was a light shade of some color or other than I'm the AH and she doesn't deserve me cussing about it, yk? Then again, if she's lying that's freaking crazy.
I basically just told my sister that and gave me the most 'wtf?' Face she could manage. She decided not to worry about it and just have a happy wedding! I'm happy for her and honestly just happy she's such a great person and so much better than me lol.
anoncommenter wrote:
You’re an awesome sibling for looking out for your sister's wedding. And no you are not TA for calling out stupid behavior. I highly doubt she’s wearing a white dress by accident. And if she really is color blind how did your cousin who brought this girl not think to say “honey I know you’re color blind but maybe let’s NOT wear white to the one type of event your not supposed to wear it at.
Honestly I think the color blind thing was just an excuse cause she didn’t expect to be called out especially by kids. Then when she was she was so embarrassed that she left. Good for you OP you handled it well.
damnit_bird wrote:
If someone had worn white to my wedding I would have briefly noticed and been like "Wow, how embarrassing for them!" then enjoyed the rest of my day. Tbh, the only outfit I was concerned with was my little cousin, who wore something super short with heels. And that was only because she seemed uncomfortable and couldn't enjoy dancing 🤷♀️
Ashfield83 wrote:
Go enjoy the friggin wedding and get off AITAH!
So me and my cousin have decided that we were the AH and we accept it. It would have been worse if we acted on the joke however. The woman has left and her Bf is no where to be seen so all is well.
Me and my cousin brought the post up to my sister (who was a bit tipsy so I'll ask again later) and asked if we should delete since it was unkind of us to do it at her wedding. She laughed at us after reading the post (and a few comments) and told us we were fine and also hilarious. I'm glad my sister is happy and when my sister is happy I'm happy!
Let's just celebrate that my sister got married!!! WOOOO GO SISTER!!! Sure I'm just a 17 y/o and acting childish but you bet you that I'll live out my last year of childhood acting like the biggest toddler of all.
I love you sis ❤️
anoncommenter918 wrote:
YTA. This whole thing is so childish and you created so much drama that didn’t need to be created. Your sister has no idea, the gf and bf left because you made her feel uncomfortable, you assumed it was in ill intended and it was due to something she couldn’t control. Childish behaviour. Grow up.
[deleted] wrote:
I am glad that you chose not to ruin the dress. When I was young, poor college student, I only had a white dress. I was asked to sit at the entrance table to ask people to sign their wedding book. I did dye my dress a light green. In many cultures, people do not wear white dresses for the bride.
My Indian friend had a very colorful dress and changed into her white “western culture” dress later in the evening. Filipinos wear white or beige barongs or dresses for all kinds of dress up events.
If it was clearly an attempt to upstage the bride, like a mother in law wearing a full white gown, then I would not feel too guilty causing some trouble. Ex wives or girlfriends, definitely NO! My mom wore a beige skirt and top to my wedding because it was the only thing that fit her well and fancy enough for a wedding. I did not care.
KurasakiOnepiece wrote:
Why would you want to cause a scene on you sister’s wedding day over something she said when y’all were kids?
SnooMacaron4844 wrote:
I was really confused by all the angry commenters. I kept scrolling back bcuz I thought OP escalated to the wine spilling and I missed it. OP (and cousin) handled it perfectly, didn’t cause a scene and addressed it directly. If the chick didn’t do anything wrong she wouldn’t have let some kids run her off. Instead, her guilty conscience took her right out the door. The commenters are ridiculous sometimes.
Bupperoni wrote:
Let’s assume this girl is actually color blind and cannot tell white from other light pastels. If she knew she was colorblind and couldn’t tell the difference between white and other light colors, and she knew that it’s a huge faux pas to wear white to a wedding that isn’t your own, wouldn’t she check with someone to make sure her dress isn’t white? That seems like such a lame excuse.
Smart_cannoli wrote:
The YTA commenter that told that op made the guest uncomfortable, well, she should be uncomfortable going with a white dress to a wedding.