'AITA if I 'accidentally' spill wine on this girl wearing white to my sister’s wedding?' UPDATED 2X

So what to do? I'm pretty sure everyone here has noticed the white dress and is a tad confused by it. My whole family and the grooms side aren't big tradition followers so you basically could wear anything to this wedding and not be directly called out. However, this seems very deliberate and I know my sister has noticed it because how the hell would you not?!

So AITAH? Honestly just tell me what to do cuz idk. I might go talk to her; I love talking to crazy people! (Also don't come at me for making an AITAH post about something so stupid cuz I find this hilarious).

People kept it real in the comment section.

wakingdreamland wrote: