'AITA for accusing my GF of cheating on me? I found her pregnancy test.' UPDATED 4X

Edit: As far as I know, she is NOT pregnant. She wanted to prove this by having a few cocktails when we went to to dinner last week. There’s no baby involved, thank god.

The internet continued to share their thoughts.

Trespasserswill wrote:

How interwoven are your lives? Obviously you have to dump her. The best way is with the least drama, so if you can ghost and move on, that's ideal.

But if that's not possible, distract yourself from your pain by dealing with the logistics of leaving. Do you need a place to stay? Are there money issues to work out? If you don't want to tell her about the iPad, just tell her you want to break up. Tell her you're breaking up over Jesse.