'AITA for how I'm addressing a disgruntled team member who saw everyone's salaries?' UPDATED 4X

Edit: We're a fairly profitable company, but CEO refuses to reinvest into the businesses. So we have more than enough room to raise her (and honestly quite a few other's salaries), but he's a moron set on the mindset that finance department is useless.

Edit #2: Thanks everyone for the advice and being a place to bounce thoughts off of. I'll try to make an update post next week since I had the meeting with HR and our upper management about it.

LonelyMechanic94 wrote:

Just be her reference. Help her get out of this sh- hole by hyping her up to other employers.

I'm sure at your position you may have some connections.