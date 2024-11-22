'AITA for admitting to my husband that I'm uncomfortable with certain children in our home?'

HandBananasRevenge wrote:

NTA and I wouldn’t want poorly parented children in my home, either. I have one friend who we never invite over anymore because one of the kids is so poorly behaved and they check out whenever someone is hosting them, meaning we would have to constantly corral their kids while they sit around doing nothing.

Your husband is being an AH for dismissing your concerns and not caring that reasonable boundaries are being broken. I can only wonder how he would feel if the roles were reversed and the bad children belonged to friends or relatives of YOURS and it was HIS stuff getting broken.

OP responded: