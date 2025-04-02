"AITA for agreeing to take custody of my siblings from their dad when he asked me if I'd raise them since I'm fine taking his wife's role?"

My mom died 4 years ago. I (20f) was 16 at the time. My younger siblings were 7, 8 and 10 at the time. We have different dads and mine was never in my life so I went to live with our shared grandparents and they went to live with their dad and his wife.

My siblings and I still saw each other and called and texted daily. Their dad wasn't that cool with it and he did try to interfere but our grandparents said they would get the courts involved to allow access if they needed to.

My siblings come to me for stuff. My sisters for the girl stuff and my brother just in general. Honestly I did a lot of the emotional mom stuff, like talking about periods with my sisters and even sex and contraception and consent.