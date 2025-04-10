'AITA for agreeing that my sister being fat makes her seem less desirable as a personal trainer?'

How much you make depends on how many clients you have, how many sessions you do, etc. One of the trainers is a former bodybuilder. He’s popular for people getting into weightlifting. It helps that he’s really nice and easygoing, and also good looking. The other personal trainer is a really nice and fit girl in her early 20s.

She does a lot of circuit training, and I see her doing workouts with her clients a lot. And lastly is my sister. She struggles to get any clients. People are put off by her because of how heavy she is, regardless of what she knows. She’s really passionate about her job, but yeah. She gets little to no clients, and isn’t making enough to pay her bills.