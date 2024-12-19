'AITA for allowing our daughter to buy my ex-husband’s family Christmas gifts?'

Context and full disclosure - my ex husband and I have been divorced for nearly 10 years. He was physically ab-sive, I cheated. We were both AHs in that relationship. We have a daughter together but divorced when she was very young. Our daughter lives primarily with me - he sees her every other weekend.

Since then I’m (very very happily) remarried and my husband is a fantastic step dad. We’ve been together 8 years, married for 3.

Ex-husband has been through a few relationships. His newest girlfriend he’s been with for a couple months - and she has a daughter much younger than ours.