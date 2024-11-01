'AITA for allowing my friend to bring her stuffed animal to me and my fiancés wedding?' UPDATED

"AITA for allowing my friend to bring her stuffed animal to me and my fiancés wedding?"

I (27f) am getting married to my fiancé Kay(26m). our wedding is only a few months away. This problem has to do with my friend Kennedy(27f) who is also gonna be a bridesmaid. She has autism and always has some sort of plush with her to squeeze and hold on too when we’re out, along with a pair of headphones.

A few years ago I got her a frog plush from build a bear for her birthday and she loved it. She named it Hocus and loves buying and making clothes for it. Even her boyfriend thinks it’s adorable how attached she is to it today. My fiancé never had a problem with Kennedy until she asked if it was okay to bring Hocus with her to our wedding.