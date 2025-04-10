'AITA for being angry with my girlfriend because she broke a rule I have?' MAJOR UPDATE

I've been feeling irritable and have this skin-crawly type feeling ever since. I did communicate to her my feelings and that she broke the rule I had. She's been romanticizing our intimacy instead and trying to make it seem like it was a good thing, that she got to experience a different side of me, she liked having power over me for once. Those kind of things honestly aren't making me feel better.

I've been finding that i'm distancing myself from her. I don't know what to say. Or how to untangle these feelings and move on.

AITA or just having an overreaction? I can't figure out why i'm so upset by this.