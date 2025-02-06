'AITA for being angry someone in my local Buy Nothing group gave me trash when I wanted clothes for my daughter?'

She told me I was being "ungrateful" and that the person who gave me the clothes is probably struggling too and I should be thankful I got anything at all. I just kind of rolled my eyes and ignored her because she's not the one who got skid marked kids underwear and now has to wash these clothes in her bathroom sink.

I'm not ready to throw hands but I do feel frustrated over it all. AITAH for feeling frustrated and just being over my local Buy Nothing group? I'm just trying to keep my kid clothed in comfortable clothes here.

UnitedConcentrate689 wrote:

NTA. They did that deliberately. I was part of a charity rummage sale and someone dropped off a diaper genie... full of diapers. Some people will literally donate trash.

Things will get better for you. Things got better for me and my mom because she never gave up. You've got this.