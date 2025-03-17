'AITA for apologizing to my mom on behalf of my wife so we could have a smooth Family Day?' UPDATED

My sister took my mom's side, we talked and it was clear she thought my wife was in the wrong. On Wednesday I was talking to my mom, the whole argument got rehashed and it just slipped out from my mouth that my wife was really sorry about what was said. I then pressed my mom to bury the hatchet too. My sister learned about it and was cool with it too.

Our get-together at my sister's went well, and everyone was cordial. When we got back my wife said she was pleasantly surprised at how welcoming my sister was, all things considered. She then asked me if I had said anything. I said I'd pressed everyone to get over it. She asked if I'd apologized on her behalf, I said yes that it slipped out but I ran with it.