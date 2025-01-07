'AITA for asking my BF to choose between me and his 'work wife?' They joked about our intimate life.'

One time, she introduced herself to me as his “work wife.” Everyone laughed, so I laughed too, but honestly, it stung a little. Chris brushed it off when I brought it up later, saying it’s just a joke and I’m being silly. Then last weekend, things hit a breaking point. We were at a party with his coworkers, and I overheard Jess and Chris talking in the kitchen.

Jess made some joke about how Chris must be “exhausted” because I “keep him up all night.” Chris laughed and said something like, “Yeah, she’s got a lot of energy,” and they both cracked up. I just stood there, frozen. They were joking about our s-x life in front of their coworkers! It felt so disrespectful and humiliating.