'AITA for asking my brother not to bring his husband to my wedding because of my fiancé's family?' UPDATED

The drama if they attend together has the potential to get out of hand and that is something I don't want to have to deal with on my wedding day. My fiancé also agrees with me on this. We can't not invite her parents and we can't not invite my brother so we felt our only option was to not invite his husband.

Who knows what could be said or done if he attends and yeah, we're being selfish but it's our wedding. I'm really not sure how he'll react though. It took my brother a long time to accept himself and I'm sure this won't feel good but at the same time maybe his husband won't want to attend anyways.