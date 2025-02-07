'AITA for asking a family with a special needs child to move to the handicap area at the symphony?"

"AITAH for asking a family with a special needs child to move to the handicap area at a symphony orchestra?"

I was at a symphony orchestra concert and in the row behind me was a family with a special needs child. Through the first act she was making screeching and farting noises (with her mouth) every couple seconds.

It was very distracting to the point where I couldn't really listen to the music at all. After the first act I turned back to the father and said "Hey I'm glad your daughter is enjoying the show but it's been pretty distracting, and I'm having trouble enjoying the performance.

Do you think you could move to the designated handicap area near the doors?" (where there were open seats). Want to emphasize that I did not ask them to leave nor did I tell an usher that it was bothering me. He got pretty hostile and called me an AH.