"AITA for asking my friend to leave my birthday party because she brought her crying baby?"

I (27F) recently threw a birthday party at my apartment. It was a pretty low-key gathering with about 10 friends, lots of snacks, a couple of drinks, and just a fun night hanging out. Everything was going fine until my friend, Sarah (28F), showed up with her 7-month-old baby.

Now, I love Sarah, and I know she’s a mom, but I wasn’t expecting her to bring the baby to a party, especially since we had planned to play games, drink, and chat. The baby started crying almost immediately when they walked in, and Sarah tried to calm her down, but she was clearly struggling.