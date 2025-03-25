'AITA for asking my friend to leave my birthday party because she brought her crying baby?'

I (27F) recently threw a birthday party at my apartment. It was a pretty low-key gathering with about 10 friends, lots of snacks, a couple of drinks, and just a fun night hanging out. Everything was going fine until my friend, Sarah (28F), showed up with her 7-month-old baby.
Now, I love Sarah, and I know she’s a mom, but I wasn’t expecting her to bring the baby to a party, especially since we had planned to play games, drink, and chat. The baby started crying almost immediately when they walked in, and Sarah tried to calm her down, but she was clearly struggling.
At first, I thought it was just a momentary thing, but the crying continued for almost an hour**.......**super loud and non-stop. It was hard to hear anything over the noise, and some of the other guests were getting visibly uncomfortable. I eventually pulled Sarah aside and asked her if she could maybe step outside with the baby or take a break in the other room until the baby calmed down.
I explained that it was just hard to enjoy the party with the crying. She was clearly upset and told me that I “should be more understanding” since she can’t just leave the baby at home, and she was doing her best to keep her calm. She ended up leaving shortly after, and now she’s not speaking to me.
I feel bad because I know being a mom is hard, but I also feel like it was my birthday, and I wanted to have a good time without the crying baby. Some people think I was rude for asking her to leave, while others think I was just trying to protect the vibe of the party. AITA?