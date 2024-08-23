'AITA for asking my husband to cancel his 'bros only' trip to help me with our newborn?' UPDATED

Jake said that I’m being unfair by asking him to cancel the trip after all the planning that went into it and that I need to trust him to make sure I’m supported even if he’s not physically there. Now, we’re at a bit of a standoff. Some of my friends think I should let him go, saying that it’s important for him to have some time away, especially after all the stress of becoming a new dad.

But others agree that it’s too soon for him to take off for a week, and that he should prioritize being home with me and Olivia. So AITA for asking my husband to cancel his "bro’s only" trip to help me with our newborn after he promised he would?

Not long after the post gained traction, OP shared an update.