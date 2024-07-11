'AITA for asking my husband to recover from surgery at his parent's house instead of ours?' UPDATED 2X

OP responded:

That’s why I've been struggling so much, because I’ve been forced to be constantly on my feet, bending over, sitting up on my own because he hasn’t been able to help me during this process at all before his surgery.

He would help by putting his foot up and changing the babies diaper or holding the baby but I haven’t had any help with my own recovery and I'm in a lot of pain besides the c section I pulled my back out from all the pushing I did before they got me in the OR and it’s just been really hard.

jmbbl wrote:

"I know that it’s my job as his wife to care for him."

What about his job? Does he not have to care for you and your child? It sounds like he thinks his ankle trumps childbirth and caring for a newborn! Tell him to suck it up. NTA.