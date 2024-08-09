'AITA for asking my in-laws to respect my quietness the way that I respect their loudness?'

I’m glad that your husband is on your side. I assume this was explained to them but maybe you could bring it up for them again to show that you are working on it, explain your journey so far and tell them that you are not being just dismissive towards them.

Everyone has their own personality. It takes time and they need to be patient with you. If you were not wanting to change or work on it, it wouldn’t be an issue either but I find it nice that you try to open up for them despite being uncomfortable for you.

diminishingpatience wrote:

NTA. Their version of family and their expectations are very different from yours. They can't have exactly what they want just because they're pushy.