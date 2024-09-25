'AITA for asking my MIL not to visit the baby during the week? She's driving away the nanny.'

Info: Why would that be a big ask for her? You’d think she would like to come while your husband is there so she could see him as well.

OP responded:

She is retired (nothing to do).

She sent my husband and his brother to her MIL when they were little so I think she has some regrets and wants to have a second chance.

She is a little depressed and the baby makes her happy. There’s a slightly unhealthy attachment here.