Tensions flare as woman recalls past issues with friend now texting her boyfriend. AITA?

She said it was fun and that the guys stayed out with her for 2 more hours after we left. We speak for a good 40 mins and hang up. After hanging up, I had repeated the same thing to my boyfriend and filled him in since he was curious how the rest of the evening went for everyone.

Not 5 minutes after recounting the events of last night to my boyfriend does her name pop up onto his phone, and keeps popping up. My boyfriend shows shows me (i didn’t ask to see, we are just very open) and she said “the way i had to remember who this was” and then goes on to tell him the rest of her evening and how she liked his friends.