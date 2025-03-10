'AITA for asking my boyfriend's mom to call me by my actual name? I fully snapped on her.'

The internet did not hold back one bit.

GreekAmericanDom wrote:

NTA. Do not apologize. Instead talk to her. For the record, it is definitely intolerant with the end result being that it is r#$ist. You need to start with your boyfriend. Explain to him that what your mother did is about not accepting someone with a different background than hers. At best, she is very selfish. At worst, she is in fact intolerant of those from different backgrounds and/or race.

For that reason, you will not be apologizing. If anyone needs to apologize, it is her. But you aren't done yet. It is his job to manage his mother. It is his job to protect you from her behavior. He should have stopped his mom and clearly stated, "Mom, his name is X, not Xtopher," every single time.