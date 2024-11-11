'AITA for asking my GF to stop involving her “imaginary friend” Tom in our relationship?' MAJOR UPDATE

JohnRedcornMassage wrote:

NTA. There’s a possibility that she’s suffering from severe delusions and needs a psychiatrist like yesterday. It’s not necessarily dangerous, but it’s certainly unpredictable.

The more likely case is that she’s always used ‘him’ as a manipulation tactic. Any disagreement in your relationship will end up with you being ganged up on. Tom will always cast the tie breaking vote.

Spoiler: he’ll always side with her. 😅