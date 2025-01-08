'AITA for asking my husband if my stepdaughters could stop visiting because of their behavior?'

"AITAH for asking my husband if my stepdaughters could stop visiting?"

Hi! I (36F) have been married to my husband (39M) for about a year and a half but have been together for about 6 years. I met his twin daughters when they were about 5 and are now 11. I have 2 daughters of my own (15F and 7F) so I am not inexperienced when it comes to pre-teen girls. I know that there can be a lot to handle, but I am just at my breaking point when it comes to my stepdaughters.

For this post, I will call them Lauren and Haddi. They live in another state with their mother most of the time but come to visit 4 to 5 times a year. I have been around the twins for almost 6 years and have never met their mother. The twin's mom is a story for a different day, but she encourages the girls to misbehave while they visit.