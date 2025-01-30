'AITA for asking my wife to taste my food before she starts adding cayenne to it?'

Tonight, my wife suggested chicken noodle soup. Easy enough. Then she said, “Or maybe chicken and rice soup.” That got my mind going. I decided to make a creamy chicken and wild rice soup, thickened with a béchamel sauce to give it a rich, velvety texture.

About 1 hour and 45 minutes later, the soup turned out amazing. Like, really freaking good—and I’m my own worst critic. I let the family know that dinner was ready.

No teenagers came out of their rooms. My wife was just hanging out, watching TV. So, I figured I’d finish cleaning up the last few things I hadn’t gotten to while cooking, so the kitchen would be ready to go.

By the time I was done, my wife finally wandered in and got a bowl of soup. Without even tasting it, she immediately reached for the cayenne pepper and started shaking it into her bowl.

All I said was, “Hey, what are you doing? You haven’t even tasted it yet.”