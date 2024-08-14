'AITA for asking an old woman not to pick our lavender as she walks past our house?'

There’s an old woman that walks by our house with her grandchildren. We don’t have a fence between our plants and the pedestrian path. The woman picks our lavender and then encourages her grandchildren to pick the lavender too. I had enough today and I went out and said in a calm tone of voice, ‘Sorry would you mind not pulling our lavender out?’

She then said, ‘Are you serious? It doesn’t harm the plant.’

I replied ‘that’s all well and good, but well, it’s just disrespectful as it’s our property.’