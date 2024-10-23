'AITA for asking my parents what they have done for me, and not for my brother?'

When I got older I was asked to do more like cook for everyone, pick up meds or get the special bath ready for my brother. A few times my mom or dad even reprimanded me for not doing off my own initiative.

My parents have nothing set aside for me to go to college. They have never considered colleges. And last year I had my guidance counselor on my ass wanting me to go to college and wanting us to attend some college talk and my parents wouldn't go. I told her I didn't have money for college and she said she would reach out to my parents about forms. They never got back to her.