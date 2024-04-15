'AITA for asking for separation after my wife told me to get over the loss of my friend?' UPDATED

Lola-the-showgirl wrote:

"When she said the word soulmate, I broke down completely again" Your wife is a saint because if my husband started sobbing over the use of "soulmate" in relation to another woman, I'd be done.

Were you in love with her or something? Because that's what it sounds like. Just know that everyone, even saints, have their limits, asking for a separation will likely be hers.

Dell_Hell wrote:

This would kill your marriage my friend. Are you ready to be mourning the death of your marriage too? Because that's where you're headed.

HistoricalHat3054 wrote: