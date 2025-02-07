'AITA for asking my sister why she thought I would go to her baby shower?'

He knew I was trying to make my sister leave him, while I was at Walmart I got an alert on my phone from my camera outside of my house. It was my sister's boyfriend slashing my tires, and he broke my window. I was furious about it, I paid for my stuff and left so quick.

I did call the authorities so they got to the house before me, I had the evidence but Danny left before they arrived. I gave them all my information, they asked if I knew who the person was and I told them where to find Danny. I was just glad the cops got him because what he did was disgusting and wrong, I was worried for my safety and kids.