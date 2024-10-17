'AITA for asking someone if they're still a therapist, and to consider a different career path?'

"AITA for asking someone if they're still a therapist and telling them to consider a different career path?"

I (24F) posted a picture of my husband (25M) enjoying a chocolate milkshake after he had a surgery to put in a port. He hasn't had much of an appetite for weeks so him just having a milkshake was SO exciting to me.

Well, a former family friend "Cathy" (in her 60s) had an opinion about that. She sent me a long text about being more considerate with what I share and that people won't appreciate seeing us "splurging on expensive sugary and fatty" milkshakes after we asked for some help earlier this week.

Yes, it's true that we made a small meal train to help us get through this week. That's the only help we asked for. Not a dime, just some comfort meals and prayers. We went back and forth a bit.