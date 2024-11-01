'AITA for asking for the dog to be put in another room after being jumped on?'

I went to a party at an acquaintance's house this past weekend with my wife. This is a friend of a friend that I've met a few times. I was invited, but I would not say I know this person that well.

They had a German Shepherd (that I didn't know about) that as soon as I opened the door came out of nowhere and full on jumped on me, paws on my chest. I nudged the dog away and told it to f off. I almost got immediately yelled at by the host to not be an AH to their dog. I was just like your dog jumped on me. I don't want it jumping on me.

I asked if they could put the dog in another room so it doesn't happen again. The host told me absolutely not. This is the dog's house too. I told my wife we are leaving, I told everyone have a good party and noped out of there.