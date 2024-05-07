'AITA if I tell my aunt and cousin about my uncle's DM's to my ex-GF?' UPDATED

His response was a cop-out, he claimed to have been drinking and "doesn't remember" saying any of that. My mom wasn't buying it and has basically resolved to avoid him. I messaged my uncle, this is verbatim the conversation: Me: "Does your wife know you're offering money to my girlfriend for sex you scumbag?"

Him: "That's false . She's blocked and unfriended on FB. Totally not true." (which she did, after he messaged her asking her) Me: "Lol I have screenshots [uncle's name]"

He then immediately blocked me, then unblocked me and started typing something, and then blocked me for good. I made a new Facebook, messaged him and said "are you going to tell her, because if you don't, I will". He never responded or blocked me.