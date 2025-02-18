'AITA for avoiding my mom after she told me to 'suck it up' when I broke my fingers?'

However, I went and researched the cost of an out-of-pocket X-ray at the nearest urgent care, and it was only $200, which I was willing to pay. I told my mom this, and she said, "you better hope your fingers are broken or else I'm not helping you pay for anything."

So I was under a weird circumstance where I hoped my fingers were broken for the sake of saying "I told you so" to my mom. I finally went to urgent care and got an X-ray. They confirmed both my pointer and middle fingers were broken, and may need surgery if not healed properly.

When I called my mom back later that day and told her the news, she basically laughed and told me I should be glad that they were broken. Three weeks have gone by, and I have not spoken to her since.