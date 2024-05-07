'AITA for backing out of my cousin's wedding at the last minute? She's marrying my ex.' UPDATED

I figured I'd rather be considered an asshole who was full of herself, than show up and have that confirmed for everyone. I didn't trust myself. No I never been to therapy. To be honest I've lived with a lot of regret. AP was not good to me, but my family was happy about him.

He came from a good family and his mother is in the same business as my dad, and since I already threw my ex away I stayed with him. I didn't want to have destroyed that relationship for nothing. But I did. I have talked to my fiancé and told him everything. He said he is disappointed in me, that he though I was more mature than that. He then hugged me and said he will help me through this.