'AITA for backing up my husband who had told my stepmom to 'grow up or get out?' UPDATED

I then, while at work receive a call from my stepmom who had said that my husband said that she needed to grow up and gain responsibility or get out. I, of course sided with my husband and she hung up. The next morning, whilst driving home I noticed my stepmoms car wasn't in my driveway and I asked my husband about it, to which he replied "she chose to get out."

I have been trying to reach my stepmom for days but she nor my step-sister (whom she moved in with) will hold a conversation with me and my stepmom will not apologize.

I'm starting to feel like the AH since neither of them will respond to me. Did I overreact and overstep?